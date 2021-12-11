Mexico reports 199 more deaths from COVID-19
Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 199 more deaths from COVID-19 in the country, bringing the official toll since the pandemic began to 296,385.
The health ministry has previously said that the real number is likely significantly higher.
