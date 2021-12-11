Mexico reports 199 more deaths from COVID-19

Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 2,992 new COVID-19 cases and 199 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of infections to 3,914,706 and the death toll since the pandemic began to 296,385.

The health ministry has previously said that the real numbers are likely significantly higher.

