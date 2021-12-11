Left Menu

COVID-19: Madurai bans unvaccinated residents from entering public places

The people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 would not be allowed entry into public places in Madurai district from December 13, District collector Dr S. Aneesh Sekhar has informed.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-12-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 09:32 IST
COVID-19: Madurai bans unvaccinated residents from entering public places
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 would not be allowed entry into public places in Madurai district from December 13, District collector Dr S. Aneesh Sekhar has informed. "Those who have not been vaccinated in Madurai will be barred from entering public places including fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theatres, wedding halls, shopping malls, garment shops, banks and liquor stores," the order issued by the District collector read.

The notice further stated that the district administration has been taking measures to send those who have not been vaccinated to nearby centres. Earlier, the administration had given one week's time to people to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"One week's time has been given to people to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, failing which those unvaccinated people to be not allowed to enter public places like hotels, shopping malls and other commercial establishments," the District Collector had said. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has administered as many as 7,46,84,956 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021