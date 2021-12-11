Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion curbs intact but allows suit; South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion curbs intact but allows suit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday left in place a ban on most abortions in Texas but allowed a legal challenge to proceed, with the fate of the Republican-backed measure that allows private citizens to enforce it still hanging in the balance. The justices in an 8-1 ruling lifted a block on lower court proceedings and permitted a lawsuit by abortion providers, which may pave the way for a federal judge to block the nation's toughest abortion law at least in part. The conservative-majority court on Sept. 1 declined to halt the law on the day it took effect. It also dismissed on Friday a separate challenge by President Joe Biden's administration.

South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet

South African scientists see no sign that the Omicron coronavirus variant is causing more severe illness, they said on Friday, as officials announced plans to roll out vaccine boosters with daily infections approaching an all-time high. South Africa alerted the world to Omicron late last month, prompting alarm that the highly mutated variant could trigger a new surge in global infections.

Low staff vaccination tied to nursing home COVID deaths; experimental vaccine targets multiple coronaviruses

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Staff vaccination rates tied to nursing home COVID-19 deaths

Australia treasurer calls for easing Covid curbs despite rising cases

Australia must loosen COVID-19 restrictions to bolster its economic recovery, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Saturday, even as daily infections rose to a six-week high. "States need to keep calm and carry on. And not overreact to the Omicron variant," Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne.

Factbox: A global look at abortion and some of the world's toughest laws

New limits on abortion rights are being pursued in the United States and other countries. Here is a look at global abortion statistics and some of the world's strictest abortion laws based on information from the U.N. World Health Organization as well as from the Guttmacher Institute research group and the Center for Reproductive Rights legal advocacy group, both of which support abortion rights.

Most reported U.S. Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated - CDC

Most of the 43 COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant identified in the United States so far were in people who were fully vaccinated, and a third of them had received a booster dose, according to a U.S. report published on Friday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that of the 43 cases attributed to the Omicron variant, 34 people had been fully vaccinated. Fourteen of them had also received a booster, although five of those cases occurred less than 14 days after the additional shot before full protection kicks in.

Global shortage of nurses set to grow as pandemic enters third year - group

The numbers of nurses around the world are falling further just as the Omicron coronavirus spreads, and there is also an imbalance as Western countries step up recruitment of healthcare workers from African and other poorer countries, the International Council of Nurses said on Friday. Many nurses are burned out from the COVID-19 pandemic and rates of "intention to leave" within a year have doubled to 20-30%, said Howard Catton, CEO of the Geneva-based group that represents 27 million nurses in 130 national associations.

Mexico reports 199 more deaths from COVID-19

Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 2,992 new COVID-19 cases and 199 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of infections to 3,914,706 and the death toll since the pandemic began to 296,385. The health ministry has previously said that the real numbers are likely significantly higher.

A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

Nearly a year after COVID-19 vaccines were first administered in the United States, the country is returning to many of the hallmarks that defined earlier pandemic life: mask mandates, mass vaccination sites, crowded hospitals, and a rising death toll. Amid hope that humanity would soon get the upper hand on the coronavirus, New York City intensive care unit (ICU) nurse, Sandra Lindsay received a dose https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-vaccines-distribution/race-against-time-first-americans-vaccinated-as-u-s-death-toll-passes-300000-idUSKBN28O1TQ of Pfizer's just-approved vaccine last Dec. 14, becoming the first inoculated U.S. resident.

Los Angeles schools would delay vaccine mandate under new plan

Los Angeles schools would not require children to be vaccinated against the coronavirus until next fall under a proposal announced on Friday, the latest in a series of delays in implementing vaccine mandates in public education in California. The new policy would scupper the current plan to implement the Los Angeles Unified School District's strict mandate in January. It would make the state's largest school district the latest of several, including the school districts of Oakland and San Diego, to postpone the vaccine requirements for children old enough to receive the shots.

