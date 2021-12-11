Teenage girl, her younger brother test COVID-19 positive in MP's Indore after returning from Nigeria
Malakar said that after the test reports, the infected siblings have been admitted to a hospital and their samples are being sent to Delhis National Centre for Disease Control NCDC for genome sequencing to know whether they are carrying the Omicron strain.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a 14-year-old girl and her eight-year-old brother have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Nigeria five days back, a health official said on Saturday. Their samples are being sent for genome sequencing, he said. The siblings, who were found infected, had gone to Nigeria with their mother to meet their father and returned to Indore on December 6 via Delhi, said Dr Amit Malakar, nodal officer for COVID-19 in the district.
Their father works in Nigeria, while they live with their mother in Indore, he said. ''Although the mother of the two children was not found infected with coronavirus, we have taken her sample for re-examination as a precaution,'' he said. Malakar said that after the test reports, the infected siblings have been admitted to a hospital and their samples are being sent to Delhi's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for genome sequencing to know whether they are carrying the Omicron strain. While South Africa remains the epicentre of the Omicron variant outbreak, these cases have been confirmed in at least eight other African countries - Botswana, Ghana, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda and Zimbabwe. The central government, while expressing concern over the decline in usage of face masks in the country, had on Friday said that the all India tally of Omicron variant cases has gone up to 32.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ICC calls off Women's WC qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe due to COVID-19 concerns
Cricket-Six Sri Lanka women players test positive for COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
Czech Republic testing traveler from Namibia for Omicron strain
Cricket-Women's WC qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
Zimbabwean President opens International Conference on African Cultures