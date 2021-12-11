Left Menu

Researchers find impact of drugs on gut microbes

Researchers have found that the medication we take can impact the gut microbiome.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 11-12-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 16:21 IST
Researchers find impact of drugs on gut microbes
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Researchers have found that the medication we take can impact the gut microbiome. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Nature'.

We are one of the most medicated generations of humans to live on our planet. Cardiometabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes, obesity, and coronary artery disease continue to increase in prevalence and together constitute the highest cause of mortality worldwide. Affected people often have to take multiple daily medications for months or even years.

Researchers from the Bork group at EMBL Heidelberg, working together with a European consortium involving more than twenty European institutes, have now shown that many commonly used drugs have powerful effects on our gut microbes. These include drugs used to treat cardiometabolic disorders and antibiotics.The gut microbiome consists of billions of microorganisms essential to the body's normal functioning. "We analysed the effects of 28 different drugs and several drug combinations," explained Peer Bork, Director of Scientific Activities at EMBL Heidelberg, "Many drugs negatively impact the composition and state of the gut bacteria, but others, including aspirin, can have a positive influence on the gut microbiome. We found that drugs can have a more pronounced effect on the host-microbiome than disease, diet, and smoking combined."

While the negative and lasting impact of antibiotics on gut bacteria is already well-known, this study showed that such effects likely accumulate over time. "We found that the gut microbiome of patients taking multiple courses of antibiotics over five years became less healthy. That included signs indicating antimicrobial resistance," said the co-first author of the study Sofia Forslund, a former postdoctoral fellow in the Bork group and now group leader at the Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC), Berlin.

"We wanted to disentangle the effect that diseases have on host microbiomes from the effect of medications, particularly in patients taking more than one drug at the same time," said co-first author Maria Zimmermann-Kogadeeva, group leader and former postdoc at EMBL Heidelberg. "Being part of the MetaCardis consortium enabled us to use multi-omics data from more than 2000 patients with cardiometabolic diseases," she added.

The large cohort also allowed the researchers to establish that the dosage of drugs prescribed also has a significant effect on the level of impact on the microbiome. "We know that the microbiome can reflect the status of a patient's health and provide a range of biomarkers to assess the severity of diseases. What is often overlooked, however, is that the medication used to treat disease also affects the state of the microbiome," added Rima Chakaroun, one of the lead authors of the study and a clinician-scientist at the University of Leipzig Medical Center. Dr Chakaroun is currently a postdoctoral fellow at the Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg.

By developing a statistical approach that accounts for the effects of multiple confounding factors, the researchers could tease out the effects of drugs and disease separately. "We now have a robust methodological framework that makes it possible to get rid of many of the standard errors. That allowed us to show that medication can mask the signatures of disease and conceal potential biomarkers or therapeutic targets," said Professor Bork.

The researchers are hopeful that these results can provide knowledge that could potentially help in drug repurposing as well as in planning individualised treatment and prevention strategies. The study combined the insight, knowledge and approaches of experts in six countries.

"It was very motivating to work with an interdisciplinary team of clinicians, bioinformaticians, and computational systems biologists to advance our understanding of molecular interactions in cardiometabolic disease," concluded Dr Zimmermann-Kogadeeva. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021