Rope in local bodies, NGOs to ramp up vaccination:Maha Dy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday directed officials to involve local self-governing bodies, NGOs and sugar factories to accelerate the pace of vaccination in Latur district amid concerns over the spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus.Speaking at the Latur district annual planning and restriction review meeting, Pawar underlined the need for 100 per cent vaccination.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 11-12-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 18:01 IST
Speaking at the Latur district annual planning and restriction review meeting, Pawar underlined the need for 100 per cent vaccination. ''Considering the increased risk of infection with the new variant of coronavirus, maximum people should take jabs. However, 75 per cent of eligible people have taken only the first dose of the vaccine in the Latur district. Comparatively, few people have taken the second jab,'' he said. Latur district in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra is one of the laggard districts as far as vaccination coverage is concerned. He asked authorities to rope in local bodies, NGOs, sugar mills and various companies to increase the vaccination coverage. Pawar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said the pandemic has affected the developmental work. The Deputy CM directed that a fire audit of all hospitals should be conducted immediately and efforts taken to rectify errors if any.

Maharashtra had recorded 17 cases of Omicron variant as of Friday.

