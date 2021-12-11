Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion curbs intact but allows suit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday left in place a ban on most abortions in Texas but allowed a legal challenge to proceed, with the fate of the Republican-backed measure that allows private citizens to enforce it still hanging in the balance. The justices in an 8-1 ruling lifted a block on lower court proceedings and permitted a lawsuit by abortion providers, which may pave the way for a federal judge to block the nation's toughest abortion law at least in part. The conservative-majority court on Sept. 1 declined to halt the law on the day it took effect. It also dismissed on Friday a separate challenge by President Joe Biden's administration.

Low staff vaccination tied to nursing home COVID deaths; experimental vaccine targets multiple coronaviruses

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Staff vaccination rates tied to nursing home COVID-19 deaths

Australia treasurer calls for easing Covid curbs despite rising cases

Australia must loosen COVID-19 restrictions to bolster its economic recovery, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Saturday, even as daily infections rose to a six-week high. "States need to keep calm and carry on. And not overreact to the Omicron variant," Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne.

Most reported U.S. Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated - CDC

Most of the 43 COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant identified in the United States so far were in people who were fully vaccinated, and a third of them had received a booster dose, according to a U.S. report published on Friday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that of the 43 cases attributed to Omicron variant, 34 people had been fully vaccinated. Fourteen of them had also received a booster, although five of those cases occurred less than 14 days after the additional shot before full protection kicks in.

Global shortage of nurses set to grow as pandemic enters third year - group

The numbers of nurses around the world are falling further just as the Omicron coronavirus spreads, and there is a also an imbalance as Western countries step up recruitment of healthcare workers from African and other poorer countries, the International Council of Nurses said on Friday. Many nurses are burned out from the COVID-19 pandemic and rates of "intention to leave" within a year have doubled to 20-30%, said Howard Catton, CEO of the Geneva-based group that represent 27 million nurses in 130 national associations.

China vaccinates over 80% of its people against COVID-19

China has vaccinated 82.5% of its population of 1.41 billion against COVID-19, a health official said on Saturday. A total of 1.162 billion have received the required number of doses to complete vaccinations, Wu Liangyou, an official of the National Health Commission (NHC) told a news briefing, adding that 120.6 million had received a booster shot.

India's top syringe maker asks PM Modi to lift factory shutdown order

India's largest syringe and needle manufacturer has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke an order to suspend production, part of a broader factory shutdown imposed by a state regulator to curb heavy pollution in the region. Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) has shuttered its factories on the outskirts of New Delhi following the directive from a state pollution control board, triggering concerns of an acute shortage of syringes and needles in India just as its COVID-19 vaccination programme is in full swing.

Taiwan confirms first cases of Omicron variant

Taiwan confirmed on Saturday its first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, found in three people who had arrived from abroad. The island's Central Epidemic Command Centre said the infections were found in travellers arriving from Britain, the southern African nation of Eswatini and the United States.

Los Angeles schools would delay vaccine mandate under new plan

Los Angeles schools would not require children to be vaccinated against the coronavirus until next fall under a proposal announced on Friday, the latest in a series of delays in implementing vaccine mandates in public education in California. The new policy would scupper the current plan to implement the Los Angeles Unified School District's strict mandate in January. It would make the state's largest school district the latest of several, including the school districts of Oakland and San Diego, to postpone the vaccine requirements for children old enough to receive the shots.

China's Guangdong reports human infection of H5N6 bird flu

The health authority in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong said on Saturday that one case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Huizhou. The Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a statement that experts considered the risk of transmission to be low at this stage.

