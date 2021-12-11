Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 20:38 IST
TN inoculates 20.45 lakh in 14th mass COVID vax drive
Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI): Tamil Nadu inoculated 20,45,347 people against Covid-19 in the 14th mega vaccination camp conducted across the state on Saturday, the health department said.

A total of 6,81,346 people received the first dose while 13,64,001 received the second dose today, a press release said here.

Minister for Medical and family Welfare Ma Subramanian, health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan and senior officials inspected the vaccination drive in the city and neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

The vaccination programme was conducted in over 20,000 camps in various places like primary health centres, government-run hospitals and schools. The health department commenced the mass vaccination programme on September 12.

In view of the camp today, the health department will not hold the vaccination camp on December 12, the release quoting the Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

