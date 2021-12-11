Left Menu

Nearly 133 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:09 IST
Nearly 133 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 133 crore doses with over 81 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports, the ministry added.

Cumulatively, 47,76,16,452 first doses and 26,89,95,537 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group across the states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the inoculation drive, according to the health ministry's data.

The ministry further said a total of 81,41,67,757 first doses and 51,42,36,948 second doses of the vaccine have so far been administered.

It said a total of 132,84,04,705 Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, including 81,08,719 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021