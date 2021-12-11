Italy reports 21,042 new COVID cases, 96 deaths
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:21 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy reported 96 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 118 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose further to 21,042.
New cases had jumped by nearly two thirds on Friday to 20,497.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Italy
Advertisement