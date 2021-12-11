Left Menu

Italy reports 21,042 new COVID cases, 96 deaths

Italy reported 96 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 118 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 21,042. New cases had jumped by nearly two thirds on Friday to 20,497. Some 565,077 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 716,287, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:49 IST
Italy reports 21,042 new COVID cases, 96 deaths

Italy reported 96 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 118 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 21,042.

New cases had jumped by nearly two thirds on Friday to 20,497. With 96 victims in the past 24 hours, Italy has registered 134,765 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

The country has reported 5.2 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,539 on Saturday, up from 6,483 a day earlier.

There were 76 new admissions to intensive care units, the same as the previous day. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 818 from 816 on Friday, which compares with 708 a week earlier. Some 565,077 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 716,287, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021