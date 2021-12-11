Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage reaches nearly 133 crore

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 133 crores doses.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:20 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage reaches nearly 133 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 133 crores doses. According to a release by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, the country has administered over 81 lakh doses till 7 pm today.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 133 Crore (132,84,04,705) today. More than 81 lakh (81,08,719) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," said the statement by the ministry. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Out of 81,08,719 vaccine doses administered on Saturday, 20,13,140 people received their first dose while 60,95,579 people got fully vaccinated with their second dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021