India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage reaches nearly 133 crore

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 133 crores doses. According to a release by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, the country has administered over 81 lakh doses till 7 pm today.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 133 Crore (132,84,04,705) today. More than 81 lakh (81,08,719) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," said the statement by the ministry. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Out of 81,08,719 vaccine doses administered on Saturday, 20,13,140 people received their first dose while 60,95,579 people got fully vaccinated with their second dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)