Himanta urges BJP workers to strengthen organisational structure in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the BJP's primary strength is its organisational structure and urged all party workers in the state to work hard to further strengthen it.

Addressing a party workers' meeting here, Sarma said, ''Karyakarta (workers), Karyalaya (office) and Kosh (treasury) are the three fundamental factors for the strength of a party, and if these three are taken care of, the party will remain powerful. All party workers must remain aware of this, and actively work to ensure that the party grows from strength to strength.'' He said that more attention should be paid to setting up more party offices across the state.

''The party's central office in Guwahati will be completed by April 2022, and the construction of 15 more offices across the state is underway,'' Sarma said.

He urged the office bearers of the district committees to take initiative for setting up offices in their respective areas, and hoped that all district offices will be completed before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

''Funds are crucial for ensuring the smooth functioning of the party, and a special drive, 'Shahyog Nidhi Abhiyan', will take place from January 1-30 next year, whereby party workers will make house visits seeking donation for the BJP,'' he said.

The chief minister urged the party workers to work hard for the forthcoming elections to the Guwahati, Silchar and Dibrugarh municipal corporations in April, followed by Deuri and Thengal Kachari autonomous council polls.

