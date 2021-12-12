Turkey detects six cases of Omicron variant - minister
The number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey on Saturday amounted to 19,255, with a daily death toll of 191. The daily case numbers have fallen from a level of around 30,000 in October.
The first six cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca was reported as saying on Saturday by state broadcaster TRT Haber.
Five of the cases were in the western city of Izmir and one in the largest city of Istanbul, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported Koca as saying. "These six cases had no need for hospital. The symptoms were very light. They were treated as outpatients and did not have any problems," he was cited as saying.
Two weeks ago, Turkey closed its borders to passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe as a measure against the new coronavirus variant. The number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey on Saturday amounted to 19,255, with a daily death toll of 191. The daily case numbers have fallen from a level of around 30,000 in October.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Botswana
- Anadolu
- South Africa
- Koca
- Fahrettin Koca
- Omicron
- Mozambique
- Turkey
- Istanbul
- Namibia
- Izmir
- Zimbabwe
- Health
ALSO READ
Jimmy Kimmel shows off final 'burnt hair-smoked Turkey' post Thanksgiving fiasco
Czech Republic testing traveler from Namibia for Omicron strain
Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit UAE in February
Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia -NTV
BRIEF-Turkey’s Audit Board To Probe FX Purchases After Lira Rout - Bloomberg News