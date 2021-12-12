Left Menu

Brazil registers 3,355 new cases of coronavirus and 53 new COVID-19 deaths -health ministry

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2021 04:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 04:04 IST
Brazil has registered 53 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing COVID-19 deaths in the country to a total of 616,744.

The country had 3,355 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 22.19 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

