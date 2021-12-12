Left Menu

Karnataka detects its third Omicron case

Karnataka detected its third case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-12-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 14:20 IST
Karnataka detects its third Omicron case
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka detected its third case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday. State Health Minister K Sudhakar confirmed the information.

"Third case of Omicron has been detected in Karnataka. A 34-year-old returnee from South Africa has tested positive. He is isolated and being treated in a government hospital. Five primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and their samples have been sent for testing," said Karnataka Health Minister today. Chandigarh reported its first case of Omicron after swab samples of a fully vaccinated 20-year-old male passenger who had travelled from Italy, who had tested COVID-19 positive on December 1, revealed the presence of the new variant of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh detected its first case of Omicron. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

