Karnataka reports third Omicron case

Karnataka on Sunday reported the third case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 with a man who arrived from South Africa testing positive for it.Third case of Omicron has been detected in Karnataka. A 34-year-old male returning from South Africa has tested positive.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 15:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka on Sunday reported the third case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 with a man who arrived from South Africa testing positive for it.

''Third case of #Omicron has been detected in Karnataka. A 34-year-old male returning from South Africa has tested positive. He is isolated and being treated in a govt hospital. 5 primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and samples sent for testing,'' State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

The Omicron variant was first detected in India in Bengaluru with two people testing positive for it comprising a South African national of Indian origin and a doctor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

