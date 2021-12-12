Left Menu

Russia's registered COVID-19 cases surpass 10 mln

The number of daily infections and the death toll have both been on the decline recently after Russia recorded its deadliest month of the pandemic so far in October, according to Reuters calculations. On Sunday, Russia reported 29,929 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, its lowest single-day case tally since Oct. 13, taking the headline official number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 10,016,896.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-12-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 17:09 IST
Russia's registered COVID-19 cases surpass 10 mln
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Russia now exceeds 10 million, data from the government's coronavirus task showed on Sunday, but the latest wave of the pandemic has lost its momentum and the number of deaths is declining. The number of daily infections and the death toll have both been on the decline recently after Russia recorded its deadliest month of the pandemic so far in October, according to Reuters calculations.

On Sunday, Russia reported 29,929 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, its lowest single-day case tally since Oct. 13, taking the headline official number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 10,016,896. Russia also reported 1,132 deaths related to the virus, its lowest since late October. The total official death toll in Russia stands at 289,483. However, Reuters' own calculations suggest it is much higher and already exceeds 578,000.

Russia's total population is around 144 million. The country is now bracing for a possible further increase in coronavirus infections related to the Omicron variant. In late November, President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to secure supplies of drugs, oxygen and hospital beds to fight the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Institute that produced the Sputnik V vaccine, said 10 days would be enough to test the efficiency of Russia's most popular vaccine against the new Omicron strain, RIA news agency reported on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021