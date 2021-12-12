Left Menu

Chandigarh's Omicron positive patient tests negative for COVID-19

A 20-year-old Italy returnee, who was infected with Omicron, has been tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, informed Chandigarh Health Department.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 20:49 IST
Chandigarh's Omicron positive patient tests negative for COVID-19
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old Italy returnee, who was infected with Omicron, has been tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, informed Chandigarh Health Department. "A 20-year-old male resident of Italy who was reported positive for Omicron variant has now tested as COVID negative today. His seven family contacts who had been quarantined and were negative earlier were retested today for COVID 19. Out of these five have tested as positive and one as negative. The report of one family member is awaited," it said.

A 20-year-old male, a resident of Italy, had landed in India on November 22. He had come to visit his relatives in Chandigarh.

He was under home quarantine and was found COVID-19 positive on retesting on December 1. As per the protocol, he was then put under institutional quarantine. His COVID-19 positive sample was sent for whole-genome sequencing to NCDC, New Delhi.

The traveller was asymptomatic throughout. He had been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in Italy. His report for whole genomic sequencing was received late night on December 11 and was found positive for the Omicron variant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021