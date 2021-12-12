Left Menu

Italy reports 66 COVID deaths on Sunday, 19,215 new cases

Italy reported 66 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 96 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 19,215 from 21,042. Italy has registered 134,831 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-12-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 21:58 IST
Italy has registered 134,831 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported more than 5.2 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,697 on Sunday, up from 6,539 a day earlier.

There were 54 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 76 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 829 from a previous 818. Some 501,815 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 565,077, the health ministry said.

