UK's Johnson accelerates booster programme to fight Omicron
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 01:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday launched a campaign to accelerate the rollout of booster vaccines after finding that two doses were not enough to protect against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
"Everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the chance to get their booster before the New Year," Johnson said in a televised address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
