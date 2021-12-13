Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise

Australia said on Sunday it will shorten the wait time for people to receive a COVID-19 booster following a rise in cases of the Omicron variant. Australia had previously said it would offer the booster to everyone over 18 who had had their second dose of the vaccine six months earlier.

Italy reports 21,042 new COVID cases, 96 deaths

Italy reported 96 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 118 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 21,042. New cases had jumped by nearly two thirds on Friday to 20,497.

Fauci says three shots of COVID-19 vaccine is 'optimal care'

Three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is the "optimal care" but two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains the U.S. government's official definition of fully vaccinated, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. Health officials will continue to evaluate what should constitute the official designation, Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, said on ABC's "This Week With George Stephanopoulos".

U.S. COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021

The United States on Sunday reached 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a Reuters tally, as the nation braces for a potential surge in infections due to more time spent indoors with colder weather and the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus. The milestone means the U.S. death toll from this one virus now exceeds the entire population of North Dakota.

China vaccinates over 80% of its people against COVID-19

China has vaccinated 82.5% of its population of 1.41 billion against COVID-19, a health official said on Saturday. A total of 1.162 billion have received the required number of doses to complete vaccinations, Wu Liangyou, an official of the National Health Commission (NHC) told a news briefing, adding that 120.6 million had received a booster shot.

Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron

Israeli researchers said on Saturday they found that a three-shot course of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provided significant protection against the new Omicron variant.

The findings were similar to those presented by BioNTech and Pfizer earlier in the week, which were an early signal that booster shots could be key to protect against infection from the newly identified variant.

Health costs during pandemic pushed over half a billion people into poverty

More than half a billion people globally were pushed into extreme poverty last year as they paid for health costs out of their own pockets during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization and the World Bank said on Sunday.

The pandemic disrupted health services globally and triggered the worst economic crisis since the 1930s, making it even more difficult for people to pay for healthcare, according to a joint statement from both the organizations.

UK records 54,073 new COVID cases, 132 deaths

Britain reported 54,073 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 132 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 58,194 cases and 120 deaths reported on Friday.

Taiwan confirms first cases of Omicron variant

Taiwan confirmed on Saturday its first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, found in three people who had arrived from abroad. The island's Central Epidemic Command Centre said the infections were found in travellers arriving from Britain, the southern African nation of Eswatini and the United States.

UK raises COVID alert level as Omicron advances

Britain raised its COVID alert level on Sunday in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, as medical authorities warned that hospitalisations are likely to rise sharply over the coming weeks. The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland recommended an increase to alert level 4 from level 3 on its 5-point scale, which means they judge transmission of the virus to be high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)