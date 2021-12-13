Britain says Omicron spreading at 'phenomenal rate'
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 12:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Omicron variant of novel coronavirus is spreading at a "phenomenal rate" so people should get an additional dose of the vaccine because double-jabbed people are vulnerable, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- Health
- Sajid Javid
Advertisement