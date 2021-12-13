Left Menu

Ladakh reports another death due to Covid

PTI | Leh | Updated: 13-12-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 12:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh recorded a fresh fatality due to COVID-19 and 18 new cases, taking the virus tally to 21,822 in the union territory, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh has climbed to 216 with 158 deaths in Leh and 58 in Kargil since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said The active cases in the union territory have come down to 190, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said. A total of 401 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

