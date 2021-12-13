Left Menu

Sixth COVID wave, fuelled by Omicron, to hit France in January -Paris hospitals executive

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-12-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 14:23 IST
Sixth COVID wave, fuelled by Omicron, to hit France in January -Paris hospitals executive
France will be hit by a sixth COVID-19 wave next month due to the emergence of the new, more contagious, Omicron variant of the disease while the country is still in the midst of the current, Delta-fuelled, fifth wave of the pandemic, according to a leading French hospital executive. "We haven't said a word on the sixth wave, which is Omicron, which will come later, in January", Martin Hirsch, head of Paris's AP-HP hospitals group, Europe's largest hospital system, told RTL radio.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday that the UK was facing a "tidal wave" of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and that two vaccine doses would not be enough to contain it.

