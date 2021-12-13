Two-dose vaccines induce lower antibodies against Omicron, study finds
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British scientists found that two-dose COVID-19 vaccine regimens do not induce enough neutralising antibodies against the Omicron coronavirus variant, indicating that increased infections in those previously infected or vaccinated may be likely. Researchers from the University of Oxford published results on Monday from a study yet to be peer-reviewed, where they analysed blood samples from participants in a large study who were given doses from AstraZeneca-Oxford or Pfizer-BioNTech .
The results come a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that two-vaccine doses will not be enough to contain the Omicron variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia urgently tests arrivals as COVID detected amid Omicron concerns
Omicron is the new COVID kid on the block: five steps to avoid, ten to take immediately
Travel bans aren’t the answer to stopping new COVID variant Omicron
Health News Roundup: Two Omicron coronavirus cases found in Germany; S.Africa says it is being punished for early COVID variant detection and more
Australian state confirms two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant