FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Indonesia will start administering vaccinations for children aged between 6-11 on Tuesday, a health ministry official said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa's 69-year-old President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, though is showing only mild symptoms, the presidency said. * Israel said it was adding Britain and Denmark to its "red" list of countries Israelis are forbidden to visit, citing concern over the spread of the new variant.
As Europe starts vaccinating younger children, countries are pursuing very different strategies in what will be a major test of parents' willingness to get their kids inoculated. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Denmark will move forward the third vaccination shot for people over the age of 40 to 4-1/2 months after the second shot, the health authority said. * France will be hit by a sixth COVID-19 wave next month due to the emergence of the Omicron variant while the country is still in the midst of the Delta-fuelled wave of the pandemic, according to a French hospital executive.
* Britain said the Omicron variant was spreading at a "phenomenal rate" and now accounted for about 40% of infections in London, so people should get a booster shot because the double-vaccinated are still vulnerable. * Russia has detected the new Omicron variant in 16 people who returned from South Africa, the Interfax news agency cited the deputy prime minister as saying.
AMERICAS * Canada will start recognizing molecular tests conducted at an accredited lab in South Africa for residents returning home, dropping a heavily criticized travel restriction introduced to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Pakistan has confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant, in its most populous city Karachi, the National Institute of Health said.
* India reported its lowest tally of active cases in 18 months but a sharp drop in the use of protective face masks is causing concern. * Coronavirus-free Queensland state opened its domestic borders to all vaccinated people for the first time in nearly five months.
* The Omicron variant poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection but clinical data on its severity remain limited, the World Health Organization says. * two-dose vaccine regimens do not induce enough neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant, British scientists found, indicating that increased infections in those previously infected or vaccinated may be likely.
* China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical said a small laboratory test showed its vaccine could trigger antibodies against the Omicron variant though the response was weaker than against an older variant of the virus. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* World stocks, oil prices and the dollar firmed as a generally upbeat mood took hold of world markets ahead of a host of central bank meetings this week that includes the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Sterling traded lower after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a "tidal wave" of the Omicron variant and investors took the view the Bank of England would keep interest rates on hold given the uncertainty.
* The Asian Development Bank approved a $250 million loan for the Philippines to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.
