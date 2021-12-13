As Europe starts vaccinating younger children, countries are pursuing very different strategies in what will be a major test of parents' willingness to get their kids inoculated. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Denmark will move forward the third vaccination shot for people over the age of 40 to 4-1/2 months after the second shot, the health authority said. * France will be hit by a sixth COVID-19 wave next month due to the emergence of the Omicron variant while the country is still in the midst of the Delta-fuelled wave of the pandemic, according to a French hospital executive.

* Britain said the Omicron variant was spreading at a "phenomenal rate" and now accounted for about 40% of infections in London, so people should get a booster shot because the double-vaccinated are still vulnerable. * Russia has detected the new Omicron variant in 16 people who returned from South Africa, the Interfax news agency cited the deputy prime minister as saying.

AMERICAS * Canada will start recognizing molecular tests conducted at an accredited lab in South Africa for residents returning home, dropping a heavily criticized travel restriction introduced to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Pakistan has confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant, in its most populous city Karachi, the National Institute of Health said.

* India reported its lowest tally of active cases in 18 months but a sharp drop in the use of protective face masks is causing concern. * Coronavirus-free Queensland state opened its domestic borders to all vaccinated people for the first time in nearly five months.

* Thailand will halve to three months the time between administering a second vaccine shot and a booster, a health official said. * Indonesia will start administering vaccinations for children aged between 6-11 on Tuesday, a health ministry official said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa's 69-year-old President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, though is showing only mild symptoms, the presidency said.

* Israel said it was adding Britain and Denmark to its "red" list of countries Israelis are forbidden to visit, citing concern over the spread of the new variant. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The Omicron variant poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection but clinical data on its severity remain limited, the World Health Organization says. * two-dose vaccine regimens do not induce enough neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant, British scientists found, indicating that increased infections in those previously infected or vaccinated may be likely.

* China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical said a small laboratory test showed its vaccine could trigger antibodies against the Omicron variant though the response was weaker than against an older variant of the virus. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks, oil prices and the dollar firmed as a generally upbeat mood took hold of world markets ahead of a host of central bank meetings this week that includes the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Sterling traded lower after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a "tidal wave" of the Omicron variant and investors took the view the Bank of England would keep interest rates on hold given the uncertainty.

* The Asian Development Bank approved a $250 million loan for the Philippines to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.