Norway to tighten COVID restrictions, PM says

Norway will further tighten its coronavirus restrictions this week in order to limit the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told news agency NTB on Monday.

"The situation is serious. The spread of infection is too high and we have to take action to limit this development," he said. Norway is setting record highs both in terms of new COVID-19 infections and in terms of hospitalizations, partly due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

