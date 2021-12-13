Left Menu

Norway to tighten COVID-19 restrictions, PM says

Norway will further tighten restrictions this week in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told news agency NTB on Monday. "The situation is serious. The prime minister's office was not immediately available for comment. Norway is setting record highs both in terms of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations, partly due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:21 IST
Norway to tighten COVID-19 restrictions, PM says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway will further tighten restrictions this week in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told news agency NTB on Monday.

"The situation is serious. The spread of infection is too high and we have to take action to limit this development," he said. The prime minister's office was not immediately available for comment.

Norway is setting record highs both in terms of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations, partly due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus. In a risk assessment released on Monday, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) recommended the government moved quickly.

"A lack of action now could lead to large negative consequences for society, not just for health services and municipalities," the FHI said. Unless effective measures are established, the nation of 5.4 million people risks having between 90,000 and 300,000 new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis from early January onwards, the FHI added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021