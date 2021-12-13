Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:53 IST
Actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Monday.
The civic body will check reports that both the actors had violated Coronavirus norms and attended a few parties, the official said.
Those who came in their contact should undergo RT-PCR test, he said.
