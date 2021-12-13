Scramble for booster vaccines as UK records first Omicron variant death
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Long queues were seen outside walk-in vaccination centres across the UK on Monday with people queuing for their booster vaccine doses, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the country's first death from the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
During a visit to a vaccine clinic in west London, Johnson warned against complacency of the mildness of the variant and also refused to rule out bringing in further restrictions beyond the government's work from home guidance now in force as part of measures to tackle the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
''Sadly, yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron," Johnson told reporters.
''So, I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So, the best thing we can do is all get our boosters,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- Omicron
- British
ALSO READ
Ganga Connect concludes in London after high level of engagement, tangible outcomes
Entertainment News Roundup: Adele to return to live shows in Las Vegas next year; Real and virtual fans attend 'The Witcher' London premiere and more
Vote in London outskirts poses test for UK PM Johnson
Entertainment News Roundup: Aml Ameen makes director debut with UK's first Black Christmas rom-com; Real and virtual fans attend 'The Witcher' London premiere and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Adele to return to live shows in Las Vegas next year; Real and virtual fans attend 'The Witcher' London premiere and more