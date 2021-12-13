Hungary detects first two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant -state tv
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:12 IST
Hungary has detected two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, its first cases since the variant was discovered, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said on state television channel M1 on Monday.
Muller also said that most new COVID-19 infections were still caused by the Delta variant in Hungary.
