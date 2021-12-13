Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:20 IST
Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan Image Credit: ANI
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19, sources in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

"Their tests were conducted on Saturday. Yesterday, it was confirmed that they have tested positive…both are under home quarantine," the sources said, adding people should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to avoid spread of the disease.

The sources also said that people who came in contact with the actors have been traced and their tests conducted, results of which are awaited.

The civic body will check reports that both had violated Coronavirus norms and attended several parties, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

