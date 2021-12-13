Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19, sources in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

"Their tests were conducted on Saturday. Yesterday, it was confirmed that they have tested positive…both are under home quarantine," the sources said, adding people should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to avoid spread of the disease.

The sources also said that people who came in contact with the actors have been traced and their tests conducted, results of which are awaited.

The civic body will check reports that both had violated Coronavirus norms and attended several parties, the sources said.

