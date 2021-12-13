Ghana's main airport to fine airlines if they bring unvaccinated passengers
Over the last two weeks, COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in the country, the health service said on Friday.
- Country:
- Ghana
The operator of Ghana's main international airport will fine airlines $3,500 for every passenger they bring in that is not vaccinated against COVID-19 or that tests positive for the coronavirus on arrival, it said on Monday. The rules, announced by Ghana Airports, follow others introduced last week by the health ministry that require all people entering Ghana to be vaccinated. They come into effect for the Kotoka International Airport in the capital Accra on Tuesday.
The requirements are some of the strictest in Africa where vaccine uptake has been slow due to lack of supply and logistical challenges, and come as the new Omicron variant raises concerns about quicker transmission of the virus. Ghana, one of West Africa's largest economies that runs on exports of cocoa, gold and oil, has so far vaccinated a little over 5% of its population of 30 million, data compiled by Reuters showed.
Its health service has recorded 131,412 infections and 1,239 deaths from COVID-19, according to the data. Over the last two weeks, COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in the country, the health service said on Friday. (Reporting By Christian Akorlie; Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Bate Felix and Louise Heavens)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Accra
- Omicron
- the health ministry
- Africa
- Ghana
- West Africa's
ALSO READ
Australia urgently tests arrivals as COVID detected amid Omicron concerns
Omicron is the new COVID kid on the block: five steps to avoid, ten to take immediately
Travel bans aren’t the answer to stopping new COVID variant Omicron
Health News Roundup: Two Omicron coronavirus cases found in Germany; S.Africa says it is being punished for early COVID variant detection and more
Australian state confirms two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant