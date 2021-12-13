Left Menu

UK shopper numbers down 1.1% last week vs previous week -Springboard

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:05 IST
UK shopper numbers down 1.1% last week vs previous week -Springboard
  • United Kingdom

Shopper numbers across Britain fell 1.1% in the week to Dec. 11 versus the previous week, driven by a 2.7% drop in activity in high streets, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said that whilst the UK government's COVID-19 "Plan B" restrictions for England, such as advice to work from home if possible, did not come into force until Monday, they appeared to have had an impact last week, with a decline in its Central London "Back to the Office" benchmark that was nearly double the drop in footfall in Central London as a whole.

