Left Menu

South Africa's Ramaphosa still showing mild COVID symptoms, office says

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:46 IST
South Africa's Ramaphosa still showing mild COVID symptoms, office says
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, is still showing mild symptoms but his infection has caused him to delay a booster shot he was due to receive this week, his office said on Monday.

"The President remains in good spirits and continues to present with mild symptoms," the presidency said in a statement. "(He) reiterates his call to everyone in the country to be vaccinated, as vaccination dramatically reduces the chances of serious illness, hospitalisation or death."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021