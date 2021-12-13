COVID-19: China reports first case of Omicron amid outbreak of new Delta strain
- Country:
- China
China has reported its first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 amid a spike in coronavirus infections stated to be that of new Delta strain ''sub-lineage AY.4'', prompting authorities to bar millions of people in the eastern province from travelling.
The first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in Tianjin city in north China, state-run CGTN-TV reported on Monday.
A person who came from overseas was tested positive for the new variant, the report said.
Details on the person's nationality or travel history were not immediately disclosed.
Officials said the individual is an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient and its respiratory specimen has shown existence of the Omicron variant on December 9 after tests.
The person was under closed-loop management since entry to Tianjin and is now being treated in isolation in hospital, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia urgently tests arrivals as COVID detected amid Omicron concerns
Omicron is the new COVID kid on the block: five steps to avoid, ten to take immediately
Travel bans aren’t the answer to stopping new COVID variant Omicron
China ties blamed for Solomon Islands unrest
Health News Roundup: Two Omicron coronavirus cases found in Germany; S.Africa says it is being punished for early COVID variant detection and more