COVID-19: China reports first case of Omicron amid outbreak of new Delta strain

China has reported its first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 amid a spike in coronavirus infections stated to be that of new Delta strain ''sub-lineage AY.4'', prompting authorities to bar millions of people in the eastern province from travelling.

The first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in Tianjin city in north China, state-run CGTN-TV reported on Monday.

A person who came from overseas was tested positive for the new variant, the report said.

Details on the person's nationality or travel history were not immediately disclosed.

Officials said the individual is an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient and its respiratory specimen has shown existence of the Omicron variant on December 9 after tests.

The person was under closed-loop management since entry to Tianjin and is now being treated in isolation in hospital, the report said.

