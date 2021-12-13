Dr. Mandaviya invites global investors from EXPO2020 to strengthen Make-in-India

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilisers visited the Indian pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai today and invited global investors from the India Pavilion to invest and strengthen Make-in-India.

Addressing the India Pavilion, the Union Minister said, "Investors have tremendous opportunities in India because it is a strong democratic country, ease of doing business is a big facilitator, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the pace of development has increased". He added that the middle class is expanding, and consumption power is also rising.

Highlighting India's remarkable fight against COVID-19, the Health Minister said, "India is a world leader in the vaccine manufacturing sector. Two Indian companies have not only done the R&D but manufacturing of the vaccines also in the country. Our vaccine manufacturing capacity is 310 million doses per month and 86% of the eligible population have got the first dose of COVID vaccine while 55% of the population above 18 years of age have got the second dose. This represents India's strength."

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya stated that "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has further taken ahead the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We are providing 'India-made, India-researched' vaccines world over and helping everybody in getting protected against COVID 19".

Congratulating the organisers of the India Pavilion, Dr Mandaviya said, "The Pavilion showcases India's rich culture and its 75 years of journey and provides detailed information on its industries and development. With its theme of a New and Self-reliant India, the Pavilion truly showcases the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and the rich cultural heritage of India."

In a tweet message from the India Pavilion, Dr Mandaviya said, "Met @FICCI_India officials at the #IndiaPavilion of #Expo2020Dubai. Discussed various issues related to pharma & health sector. Modi Govt is relentlessly working towards transforming, strengthening health sector of India & is increasing its strength, self-reliance in the sector.``

Dr Mandaviya also met H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World and visited the pavilions of the UAE, the US and Saudi Arabia at EXPO2020.

(With Inpus from PIB)