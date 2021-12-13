COVID-19: Maha records 2 new cases of Omicron; count rises to 20
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra on Monday reported two new patients infected with the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the state health department said.
With these two cases -- one from Latur and the other from Pune -- the tally of patients infected with the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus rose to 20, it added.
COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- state health department
- Pune
- Omicron
- Maharashtra
- Latur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Growing potential and delivering innovation; How PubMatic’s Pune based engineering team is driving global success
Fire destroys major portion of Pune restaurant; no report of injury
Kshitij, Mukesh, Shamim to compete at Pune Open
Pune: Sample of senior citizen who returned from Zambia sent for genome sequencing
IT dept detects Rs 400-cr black income after raids on Pune dairy group