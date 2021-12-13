Left Menu

Delhi adds 285 dengue cases in a week, total tally rises to 9,260

Delhi reported 285 cases of dengue in the week ending December 11, raising the total case tally in the city to 9,260, highest in the last six years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:27 IST
Delhi reported 285 cases of dengue in the week ending December 11, raising the total case tally in the city to 9,260, highest in the last six years. As per a report released by the municipal corporation, the city has recorded 15 fatalities due to vector-borne disease this year which is the highest yearly death toll since 2016.

According to the report released by the Anti Malaria Operations (HQ), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the last time the city saw deaths due to dengue in double digits was in 2017 when 10 people had died. The toll was the same in 2016. In the years that followed, four, two and one death was reported in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. Further, 4,431 cases were reported in 2016 and 4,726 cases in 2017, while in 2018 the cases sharply dropped to 2,798 cases and 2,036 cases were registered in 2019. In 2020, the infections dropped nearly by 50 per cent as a total of 1,072 infections were reported last year, the lowest in the period ranging from 2016-2021. (ANI)

