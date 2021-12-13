Left Menu

TN records 657 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fatalities

Chennai, Dec 13 PTI

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:09 IST
TN records 657 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fatalities
Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Monday logged 657 new COVID-19 positive cases and 12 fatalities, taking the caseload to 27,36,046 and death toll to 36,624.

A passenger who returned from UAE added to the 657 cases today, according to a bulletin from the State health department. With 702 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged after treatment, the total recoveries so far has mounted to 26,91,756. The number of active cases as of today remain at 7,666.

Chennai and Coimbatore reported 114 and 101 new infections respectively, while Ramanathapuram and Theni reported nil cases, the bulletin said. While Erode reported 53 new cases, 12 districts recorded cases below 50 and 21 districts reported cases in single digits.

Chennai accounted for 5,59,581 positive cases while the active cases remain at 1,311. The total recoveries including 108 on Monday, have gone up to 5,49,639. Including 3 deaths today, the toll has mounted to 8,631 in the metro.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government bagged two national awards for undertaking the highest number of NCD (Non Communicable Diseases) screenings (29,88,110) in the country and in conducting the third highest number of wellness sessions (85,514) during the course of 'Sudhandhirathin Amirtha Peruvizha' (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) from November 16 to December 12. The awards were presented by the minister of state for health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya at an event marking the Universal Health Coverage Day in the national capital on Monday, a release from the state government said. Mission director, National Health Mission, TN, Dr Darez Ahmed, and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam, received the award for NCD screening and for wellness sessions, respectively, the release added.

Also, the field team from Achanakkal Health Sub Centre (HSC), Coonoor Block in the Nilgiris district received an award for best performing Health and Wellness Centres-HSC team in Tamil Nadu for 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

