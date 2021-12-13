Omicron expected to be dominant COVID variant in Denmark this week
Denmark
- Denmark
Omicron is expected to become the dominant coronavirus variant in Denmark this week, with new daily cases reaching around 10,000, the country's Serum Institute said on Monday.
The institute has detected 3,437 Omicron cases since it was first detected in Denmark on November 22.
