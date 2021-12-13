Left Menu

Omicron expected to be dominant COVID variant in Denmark this week

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Omicron is expected to become the dominant coronavirus variant in Denmark this week, with new daily cases reaching around 10,000, the country's Serum Institute said on Monday.

The institute has detected 3,437 Omicron cases since it was first detected in Denmark on November 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

