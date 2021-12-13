UK records 54,661 COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

The United Kingdom has recorded a further 54,661 cases of COVID-19 and 38 more deaths, daily official data showed on Monday.

On a seven-day basis, cases are up 9.9% on the week before, while deaths of people who tested positive for the virus within 28 days were down by 0.6%.

