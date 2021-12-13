Left Menu

Omicron to be dominant variant in London in next 48 hours - health minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading swiftly and will become the dominant variant in the British capital in the next 48 hours, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday. "No variant of COVID-19 has spread this fast," Javid told parliament.

"While Omicron represents over 20 percent of cases in England, we've already seen it rise to over 44% in London and we expect it to become the dominant COVID-19 variant in the capital in the next 48 hours."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

