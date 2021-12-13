Left Menu

Booster jab needed for large events in future - UK health minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:01 IST
Britain intends to extend its COVID-19 pass to include a booster jab once all adults have had "a reasonable chance" to get their third vaccination, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

From Wednesday, subject to parliament's approval on Tuesday, Britons will need to show a negative lateral flow test to enter nightclubs and large events, with an exemption for those who are double vaccinated.

"Once all adults have had a reasonable chance to get their booster jab, we intend to change this exemption to require a booster dose," Javid told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

