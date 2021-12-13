The Omicron coronavirus variant, reported in more than 60 countries, poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection but clinical data on its severity is limited, the World Health Organization said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain reported at least one death from the Omicron variant, the first publicly confirmed death globally, and urged people to get booster shots. * Britain's health secretary said the Omicron variant will become the dominant variant in the capital in the next 48 hours, while Denmark expects it to become dominant this week.

* Norway will further tighten restrictions in a bid to limit an expected surge of Omicron, its prime minister said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has the world's lowest vaccination rate at roughly 0.1%, urged people to get inoculated after the Omicron variant was detected there and as cases increase exponentially. * Around 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines are set to expire in Senegal by end-December, the head of its immunisation programme said, as the country faces logistical problems, short shelf life and vaccine hesitancy.

* Ghana's main international airport operator said it will fine airlines $3,500 for every passenger they bring in that is not vaccinated or that tests positive on arrival. * South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who tested positive on Sunday, is still showing mild symptoms, his office said.

* Emma Raducanu, the 19-year-old British champion of the U.S. Open, tested positive and will miss this week's exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Major Chinese manufacturing province Zhejiang is fighting its first cluster this year, with hundreds of thousands of citizens in quarantine and virus-hit areas suspending business operations, cutting flights and cancelling events. * Health authorities in Tianjin have detected mainland China's first Omicron case, state media reported.

* Eight Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were sentenced to up to 14 months in prison for a Tiananmen vigil last year, which the police had banned citing coronavirus restrictions. * New Caledonia's pro-independence movement rejected Sunday's "no" vote, in which over half of voters abstained after France declined to delay the ballot to allow for a mourning period following a surge in infections.

AMERICAS * The United States crossed 50 million cases on Sunday, according to Reuters tally.

* Catholic pilgrims estimated at over 1.5 million people gathered in Mexico City on Sunday for the annual Virgin of Guadalupe gathering after festivities were cancelled last year. * A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ruled on Saturday the country must demand proof of vaccination for visitors seeking entry, a day after hackers hit the health ministry website targeting vaccination data.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * British scientists found that two-dose vaccine regimens do not induce enough neutralising antibodies against the Omicron variant, indicating that increased infections in those previously infected or vaccinated may be likely.

* The first deliveries of child-sized vials and syringes are due Monday as Europe starts vaccinating younger children. * Novavax filed for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE, days after Europe's regulator said it could soon approve it.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stock markets edged lower and the dollar firmed as markets awaited news from a host of central bank meetings this week.

* Israel's banking regulator said banks could resume regular divided payouts in 2022, cancelling a temporary directive made at the outset of the pandemic. * Major British airlines called on the government to remove testing rules for vaccinated passengers and provide economic support, after new travel rules were imposed.

