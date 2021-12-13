Left Menu

Italy reports 98 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 12,712 new cases

Italy reported 98 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 66 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,712 from 19,215. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 856 from a previous 829. Some 313,536 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 501,815, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:35 IST
Italy reports 98 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 12,712 new cases
Representative image
  Country:
  Italy

Italy reported 98 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 66 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,712 from 19,215. Italy has registered 134,929 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.24 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,951 on Monday, up from 6,697 a day earlier. There were 60 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 54 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 856 from a previous 829.

Some 313,536 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 501,815, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

