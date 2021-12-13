Left Menu

UK's Javid does not expect any further COVID restrictions

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday there were no plans that he was aware of to introduce new restrictions to contain the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked people to work from home, wear masks in public places and uses vaccine passes, but he faces a backlash from his lawmakers and has not set out any further rules, despite warning that a tidal wave of cases are coming.

"There are no plans that I am aware of for any further restrictions," Javid said in parliament on Monday.

