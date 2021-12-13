COVID-19: Maha reports 2 new cases of Omicron; overall tally reaches 20

Maharashtra reported two more patients infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 - both having a travel history to Dubai - taking the overall tally of those affected with the new strain in the state to 20, the health department said on Monday.

Both the patients, including a woman, are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated, the health department added.

“Two new cases have been found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology - one from Latur (its first case of variant) and one from Pune,” the department said in Mumbai.

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Pune case is a 39-year old woman, while the Latur patient is a 33-year-old male.

Both the patients have a travel history to Dubai, it said in a bulletin.

It said three close contacts of both these patients have been traced and all are found to be negative for the viral infection.

The bulletin said a total of 85,078 passengers have arrived from abroad in the state since December 1 through Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports. Of these, 12,996 travellers were from 'at-risk' countries and RT-PCR tests were conducted on all of them, the department added.

In Latur in central Maharashtra, district civil surgeon Dr Laxman Deshmukh said the 33-year-old Omicron patient is undergoing treatment at a government-run Covid Care Centre and is in a stable condition.

The patient, a resident of Ausa in Latur district, came to his native village from Dubai 6 days ago, he said.

He tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving from abroad and his swab samples were sent to the Pune-based NIV whose report, confirming detection of the Omicron strain, was received at around 6 pm on Monday, Deshmukh said.

In Latur district, 92 persons have returned from abroad in recent days. Out of them, 80 have been traced and efforts are on to locate the 12 others, district health officer Dr Hanmant Wadgave said.

Of those contacted, 65 underwent RT-PCR testing and two returned coronavirus positive result and one of them had the new variant, he said.

As many as 48 returnees tested negative for coronavirus, while lab reports of 15 persons are awaited, Wadgave said.

District civil surgeon Deshmukh appealed to citizens not to panic and advised them to get inoculated against coronavirus and strictly follow COVID-19-related rules.

The first case of Omicron, classified as a variant of concern by the WHO, was reported in Maharashtra earlier this month. So far, such cases have been reported from Mumbai, Pune district, Nagpur and Thane district.

